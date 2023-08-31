Leech Lake band of Ojibwe legalizes adult-use cannabis on its tribal lands

The Leech Lake band of Ojibwe has legalized adult-use recreational cannabis on its tribal lands.

The ordinance is consistent with Minnesota state law and permits adults 21 years of age and older to possess and consume cannabis on Leech Lake tribal lands, LeRoy Fairbanks, a district representative of the Leech Lake band of Ojibwe reservation business council, confirmed to MPR News on Thursday.

According to a draft of the ordinance on the band’s website, the new law is intended to “protect the health, safety and welfare of the band and others.”

Leech Lake began taking public comments from its citizens on Aug. 3.

It’s still unknown whether Leech Lake will open a dispensary on its lands or when the new law will take effect.