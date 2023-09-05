Crews battle wildfire in Carlton County

Crews will be back out Tuesday to manage a wildfire that flared up late Monday in Carlton County.

The fire was last reported to be more than 40 acres in size but under control.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was first reported just before 5:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of county roads 8 and 11 in Barnum Township. That’s east of Interstate 35, and about five miles southeast of the city of Barnum.

The sheriff’s office said it was initially reported to be about an acre in size and getting close to buildings. It quickly grew to 5, then 10 acres in size with flames 2 to 4 feet high. Property owners in the area were notified about the fire.

It grew to more than 40 acres at last report, but as of late Monday night had reportedly been contained by the efforts of local fire departments and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. A DNR helicopter dumped water on the flames, to assist crews on the ground.

There were no reports of buildings damaged by the wildfire. The fire was monitored overnight, with firefighting efforts set to resume Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.