Minnesotans can now schedule appointments to get driver's license, regardless of immigration status

All Minnesotans, regardless of their immigration status, can now schedule appointments for written tests to get a driver's license.

The state will begin accepting applications after Oct. 1. However, state officials suggest making appointments as soon as possible, as they expect more than 80,000 people will be eligible.

The law passed earlier this year eliminates the need to show proof of legal presence in the United States to get a standard Minnesota Class D driver's license, instruction permit or standard identification card, said Pong Xiong, director of the Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division.

“Here at DVS, we understand how important it is to have a driver's license and being able to access all of Minnesota's resources from employment to medical care to just enjoying the natural resources Minnesota has to offer,” Xiong said on Thursday as he urged Minnesotans to plan ahead.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Xiong said the process will increase the number of drivers who understand Minnesota driving laws and can operate a motor vehicle safely.

All other requirements like being a Minnesota resident, proof of identification and testing stay the same.

Those who qualify must make the necessary appointments, study for the written test, have all their documents in English or translated to English and practice driving for at least three to six months after getting a permit to be successful.

More information is available on the state's website drive.mn.gov, where the state will also provide a subscription waitlist once all available slots are filled.