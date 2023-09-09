Al Quie remembered with warmth, humor at funeral service

Hundreds of people packed Central Lutheran Church in downtown Minneapolis Saturday for the funeral of former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie.

Former DFL Senate Majority Leader Roger Moe, a friend for decades despite political differences, spoke of Quie's faith, love of horses, and political foresight.

“He made a very unique and special contribution to our state,” Moe said. “He had the ability to see over the horizon. He saw emerging issues, and he wanted to do something about it.”

Another friend, activist and media producer Robin Hickman-Winfield, spoke of how Quie, a lifelong Republican, prided himself on making friendships that crossed ideological lines.

“I thank you for allowing me to fellowship with you,” she said. “And say goodbye to my friend and my brother in Christ.”

Al Quie remembered

The funeral happened a day after Quie lay in state at the Minnesota State Capitol. Political leaders from both parties paid respect to Quie during a ceremony in the Rotunda next to his casket.

“He loved this building as some of the speakers said today,” said Jennifer Quie, his daughter. “I think he would have been honored. He was humble but he accepted how the Lord had brought him to this.”

Quie also represented southern Minnesota in Congress for 20 years before winning election as governor. While he left elective office after one term as governor in 1983, he remained active throughout his life. He died last month at the age of 99.

“So much energy up until the end, really,” Jennifer Quie said. “One month away from 100. He died on August 18th. His birthday was September 18th.”

Burial will be at a cemetery in Nerstrand near his southern Minnesota birthplace.