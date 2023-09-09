Brooklyn Center police chief to retire just more than a year into role

Brooklyn Center police chief Kellace McDaniel will retire from his role, just more than one year after taking helm of the city’s public safety transformation, according to a police spokesperson.

Local television network CCX media first reported on McDaniel’s upcoming departure on Friday. The news was confirmed on Saturday by the Brooklyn Center Police Department public information officer, commander Tony Gruenig. His retirement would be effective January 2024, city officials told CCX Media.

McDaniel, 56, stepped into the role in June 2022 following a 6-month national search to replace former chief Tim Gannon, who left the department after the killing of Daunte Wright by former officer Kimberly Potter in April 2021.

McDaniel previously served with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for more than a decade, where he focused heavily on community engagement. Entering the police chief role last year, he said his biggest priority in Brooklyn Center was bringing the police and community back together.

Protestors lined the streets of the northern Twin Cities suburb for days in the aftermath of Wright’s death, prompting an immediate response from the city to commit to alternative solutions to policing. Brooklyn Center, like other departments in the region, has also faced the exodus of several officers since 2020.

From 2021:

Gannon has an ongoing lawsuit against the City of Brooklyn Park alleging he was unfairly given an ultimatum to resign or be terminated by city leadership for not immediately firing Potter.

McDaniel was not immediately available to comment on the circumstances of his retirement to MPR News.

MPR News reporter Nina Moini contributed to this story.