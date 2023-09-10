Vikings fans swarm Minneapolis for season opener

Thousands of fans made their way to the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon to watch the Minnesota Vikings face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, marking the first game of the regular NFL season for both teams.

They’re hoping for a better end to the season than last year when the Vikings finished 13-4 in the regular season and then were upset by the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

Buccaneers top Vikings 20-17 Baker Mayfield finishes strong in his debut

Some traveled as far as Ludington, Mich., like Pat Flagg and his wife, Billie. It took him about an hour to complete his purple and yellow makeup after putting on a bright, yellow wig, purple pinstripe pants and a Vikings jersey before game day.

But it’s worth it for him, and it’s been a tradition for the past 20 years.

Pat Flagg and his wife, Billie, from Ludington, Michigan pose for a photo in front of the U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Nicole Ki | MPR News

"I've been a Vikings fan for a long time and every addition evolves every time I see something that I want to add, I add it,” said Flagg.

Others, like Ryan Kills-A-Hundred, drove three-and-a-half hours with his nephew from South Dakota to take part in the Vikings action.

“We're excited, we're pumped, we’re ready” he said. “It's about time.”

Although he’s been to Vikings games in the past, this game is special because it’s the first one his nephew has gone to. He said they’re both ready for the season and hope to see many Vikings victories.

Ryan Kills-A-Hundred stands in front of the U.S. Bank Stadium before the NFL season opener for the Minnesota Vikings, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Nicole Ki | MPR News

The Vikings and their fans don’t have much time to get over Sunday’s loss. They’re scheduled to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in an away game on Thursday.