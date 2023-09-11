Minneapolis 9/11 tribute concert canceled due to volunteer shortage

For over a decade, the annual 9/11 memorial concert at the Lake Harriet Band Shell in Minneapolis has been a special part of Mary Middleton’s life.

“It’s a gorgeous celebration,” said Middleton, board chair of Minnesota 9-11 Tribute. “When the sun is setting, the lights come on the bandshell and the flag is glowing, the music is playing and then all of a sudden the lights come on out in the audience to the songs, it's just really amazing.”

Last month, Minnesota 9-11 Tribute announced the cancellation of this year’s concert honoring the 22nd anniversary of those lost in the Sept. 11 attacks. The tribute concert has been running since 2002.

“It just kind of shocked me that today was the 11th and we would be at the bandshell setting up yesterday,” said Middleton. “And I just started crying. It’s like, this is just something we’ve done every year.”

Middleton and her husband have been organizing the concert since 2011, including doing the poster-making, scheduling music performances and corralling volunteers to make it all happen on the night of.

“It’s really hit hard today not doing this,” said Middleton. “This has been our lives for 12 years.”

But this year, they had to cancel the concert because of a shortage of volunteers and donations.

“The volunteers have dwindled off every year,” said Middleton. “This year, we had no volunteers except the board.”

In the past, the 204th Army Band, Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble and MN 9-11 Tribute Chorus were the main showcases of the concert, as well as the flag ceremony. Middleton said all of those acts go on a voluntary basis and no volunteers signed up to do the flag ceremony this year.

The volunteers, who are provided free food through donations at the event, are crucial to the concert’s success. They set up tables for the concert, distribute food and rig the flag during the flag ceremony. “It’s handing out programs at the concert, moving benches, it’s putting up posters and handing out flyers,” said Middleton.

Honoring first responders has also become a part of the 9/11 memorial service too. But Middleton feels guilty the tribute concert had to be canceled this year for Minnesota veterans who were planning to attend.

“We've had a couple of guys there that may be Second World War vets that have come every year,” said Middleton.

But she says planning for next year’s parade starts in January and she is excited for the concert to come back next year. And she’s seeing renewed interest in the concert and volunteering.

“I've had lots of phone calls and lots of messages and emails from people asking about the concert and asking if we're going to do it again and telling me they want a volunteer, which is kind of heartwarming again,” said Middleton.