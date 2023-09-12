Already battling staffing shortages, nursing homes brace for Biden's potential mandatory minimums

Despite receiving more than $9 billion in COVID-19 emergency funding, nursing homes across the country remain chronically understaffed.

The Biden administration is working to fulfill a State of the Union address promise to require nursing homes to have more staffing along with around-the-clock care, which means more hiring nationwide from a strained pool of workers.

Like other states, Minnesota is still short thousands of health care workers after an exodus from the profession related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Worker retention also remains a major issue.

The Biden administration's proposal to regulate nursing home staffing for the first time, and the first reform since 1987, is open for public comment until Nov. 6.

Mark Pederson, senior vice president of operations for Presbyterian Homes, was a guest on Morning Edition with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to talk about the potential impact for facilities, patients, staff and families.