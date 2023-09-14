Air Force picks Twin Cities to base upgraded C-130 cargo planes

Minnesota’s Air National Guard has been selected to get the military’s newest cargo aircraft — an upgrade of the C-130, the U.S. Air Force said Thursday.

The placement of new C-130J Super Hercules planes at the Twin Cities-based 133rd Airlift Wing is pending the completion of an environment assessment.

The C-130J planes offer upgraded avionics, can carry more weight at nearly twice the speed, can use shorter runways and fly with fewer crew than the aging C-130H, the Air Force said.

The C-130s are the primary airlift planes for the U.S. military. National Guard units, including the 133rd Airlift Wing, fly about half of the country’s C-130 fleet.

The Air Force is designating eight of the new craft to Guard units in four states, also including Connecticut, Montana and Illinois. The Air Force said it would conduct an environmental impact analysis at each location before a final decision is made.