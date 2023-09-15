The Jewish workout: Prepping for Rosh Hashanah

While Jews around the world usher in the Rosh Hashanah with apples and honey, a semi-chaotic kitchen in St. Paul brims with dozens of ingredients and cooking utensils.

Becca Kvasnik, granddaughter to the original Cecil from Cecil’s Deli in St. Paul, prepares traditional delights with her daughter, Evana Kvasnik.

The new year begins at sundown. Although there isn’t a defining dish for this specific high holy day, many Jewish classics make an appearance — knishes, brisket and challah.

Over the course of a week, the two made more than 500 knishes, many of which were donated to a local synagogue.

In this audio postcard, Becca and Evana prepare challah the morning before the holy day begins.