Windom man, former snowcross racer, loses legs in farm accident 

A CaringBridge site set up for Travis Muller says he was helping clean out a grain bin on Sunday when he fell into the auger, crushing both of his legs.

Bystanders freed him, but he had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital in New Ulm, Minn., for a blood transfusion and then to the Twin Cities for trauma care and surgery.

Cottonwood County Sheriff Jason Purrington said in a press release that Muller, age 30, was caught up in the bin’s power sweep auger just after 3 p.m.

The post about Muller on CaringBridge says both of Muller’s legs had to be removed, one above the knee, and that the injury came within moments of killing Muller. He has been sedated and intubated at the hospital and is unconscious but is expected to be brought back to consciousness as soon as Tuesday.

His family reported that he is likely to undergo more surgery this week to clean dirt and corn from his wounds to try and prevent infection.

A GoFundMe established by his family has already raised more than $30,000 as of Monday afternoon.