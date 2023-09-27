23 art galleries, five days, two cities

In the last 24 hours, I visited 10 art galleries in Minneapolis and St. Paul to preview the second annual Twin Cities Art Week, which starts today. The takeaway? The Twin Cities has a weird and wonderful contemporary art scene. It’s a scene that spreads from the sleepiest of neighborhood pockets to the major tentpoles like the Walker Art Center, Weisman Art Museum and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

Rebecca Heidenberg and Gregory Smith co-founded Dreamsong gallery in northeast Minneapolis in 2021. Heidenberg started Twin Cities Art Week in 2022 to patch together this sprawl of art spaces across the two cities. The duo came to Minneapolis from New York a few years ago and were inspired by former days of gallery hopping in artist-dense neighborhoods like Tribeca and Chelsea.

“We felt like it would be a really good idea to get together all these amazing spaces that are showing contemporary art, and really show people that there is an art scene here that's really exciting,” Heidenberg says.

Twin Cities Art Week is (mostly) free and runs through Sunday. Programming includes artist talks, show openings, gallery walkthroughs and demos at 23 venues.

Twin Cities Art Week Slideshow Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 10 of 10 The "dacaments" series by artist Fidencio Fifield-Perez at Highpoint Center for Printmaking in Uptown Minneapolis. Highpoint Center for Printmaking 1 of 10 "Tempo 23" by Mark Schoening at The Orange Advisory gallery in Northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy The Orange Advisory 2 of 10 Ceramic works by Chotsani Elaine Dean in the "EBB/FLOW" show at the Weisman Art Museum. Alex V. Cipolle | MPR News Next Slide

A few more takeaways: