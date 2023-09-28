Drought conditions improve drastically across Minnesota

Substantial rainfall in the past seven days had a major impact on Minnesota drought conditions, the latest drought monitor report shows. Parts of the state may see thunderstorms on Friday.

Rain dramatically eased drought conditions

Substantial and widespread rainfall last weekend into early this week really took a bite out of the extreme and exceptional drought portions of Minnesota. A widespread 2 to 6 inches of rain fell in portions of northwestern, northeastern and east-central Minnesota.

It’s the biggest improvement we’ve seen in drought conditions this year.

Rainfall over the past 7 days National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

Drought still covers 83 percent of Minnesota, but that’s down from 95 percent a week ago.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

The biggest improvement is the elimination of “exceptional” drought — the highest category — and a big cut in “extreme” drought. Extreme drought decreased from 26 percent of the state to now just 8 percent.

The latest U.S. drought monitor for Minnesota National Drought Mitigation Center

When we compare last week’s drought monitor to this week, you can see the biggest change is the extreme drought category (red areas).

Comparing this week's drought monitor report to last week National Drought Mitigation Center

It’s worth underscoring that Minnesota’s drought is not over. The rainfall deficit since June 1 in the Twin Cities is still at about 5.74 inches and it’s 8.33 inches in Rochester. Those are down from 8.52 inches a week ago and 10.58 inches, respectively, but still far from adequate.

Summer temps, spotty thunderstorm chances

Cloudy skies will persist much of Thursday with some sun in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s across southern Minnesota and 60s north.

Forecast highs Thursday National Weather Service

Friday and the weekend will see more sunshine with much warmer temperatures. Highs Friday will be near or into the 80s south with 60s and 70s north.

We’ll also see the chance of some thunderstorms as warmer and more humid air surges north. The best chances will be in western, central and northern Minnesota early Friday and then again late in the day.

Forecast precipitation 2 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

There’s even a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of severe weather for portions of the state.

Severe weather risk Friday into Friday night: marginal risk (level 1 of 5) NOAA Storm Prediction Center, via Iowa State University

Highs Saturday will be into the 80s across southern Minnesota as well as Sunday, Monday and potentially Tuesday.