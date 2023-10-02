Grounds crew preps Target Field for first Twins' postseason games

Getting Target Field ready for the postseason is much like getting ready for a regular season game, with tasks like mowing, doing detail work on the field and getting the mounds and bullpens ready.

But on Sunday, head groundskeeper Larry DiVito and about five others worked hard on a task that’s unique to the postseason: hand-painting the MLB Postseason logo.

“Which will go in the first and third baseline, so getting the four colors in that and then all painted by hand here,” DiVito said as the crew works.

His crew used a reference picture of the logo to make sure it looked exactly the way it should before fans come into the stadium on Tuesday for the first Wild Card series game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“If you haven’t been to a game all year, and you’re finally coming to see the Twins for the playoffs, the scoreboards are unbelievable,” said DiVito. “We got new scoreboard seats here. So that’s probably the biggest change if you haven’t been here in a while.”

Other than prepping the field, DiVito’s hoping for a sunny afternoon on Tuesday. Tickets are still available online for this week’s games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, if necessary.

First pitch for each game between the Twins and Blue Jays is set for 3:38 p.m.

“It’s a magical time of year,” said Matt Hudson of the Minnesota Twins communications staff. “There’s nothing better than October baseball and it doesn’t come around every year. So let’s pack the house on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and get a Twins win.”