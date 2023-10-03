Public proposals start pouring in for Minnesota’s new flag and seal

The search for Minnesota’s new flag and seal is on and dozens have already submitted their designs as of Tuesday, just hours after a state redesign commission opened the portal for proposals.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission on Monday launched its online submission form. Applicants will have until Oct. 30 to submit flag and seal designs that reflect Minnesota’s shared history, resources and diverse cultural communities.

In November, the commission made up of historians, marketing experts, civic leaders and others will size up the options and narrow them to five finalists. Ultimately, they’ll also pick a winner.

David Kelliher, a member of the Minnesota Historical Society working with the commission, said early interest in the contest was significant.

“We’ve received several dozen — over 50 — submissions so far and that’s great news less than 24 hours since we went live,” Kelliher said, “and I’m sure we’ll have a lot more.”

To be eligible, an applicant has to be 18 or older, or have a parent or guardian submit on their behalf. Each applicant can enter up to three designs for the flag and three for the seal. Members of the commission, along with their immediate family are ineligible to apply.

Entries that contain obscene or profane wording or imagery will be disqualified, as will designs that contain symbols, emblems or likenesses that represent only a single community or person. Submissions generated by artificial intelligence are also ineligible.

Applicants won’t be eligible for a prize or monetary compensation if their design gets picked.

Submissions will remain private until the commission reviews them next month. Members on Tuesday said they were concerned about applicants riffing off of designs already submitted or copying them. In prior meetings, they also voiced concerns about members of the public drumming up campaigns of support or opposition for submissions.

Applicants can submit designs to the commission online or by mail.