The purple pride of Minnesota Vikings fans may soon be displayed on their bumpers.

A new Vikings-themed license plate was unveiled Tuesday featuring the team’s famed logo and a Minneapolis skyline image that includes U.S. Bank Stadium.

The specialty plates will be available for purchase starting in January. In addition to standard fees, the plates require a $30 annual surcharge that will flow to a team foundation that advances children’s health and education initiatives.

“This is an excellent way for the foundation to connect with Minnesota Vikings fans and generate dollars that make a direct and positive impact on children throughout the state,” said a Vikings vice president, Brett Taber, who directs the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

The plate design was made in consultation with the Department of Public Safety and bounced off fans through a survey the team conducted at training camp and preseason games.

A new state law passed earlier this year gave Minnesota pro sports teams the ability to pursue specialty plates. Minnesota joins more than 20 other states with sports-themed offerings.