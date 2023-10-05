Twins set free Target Field watch parties for playoff games in Houston

Looking for a big screen venue this weekend to watch the Minnesota Twins play the Astros in Houston, Texas? How about the giant screen at Target Field?

The Twins start the American League Division Series in Houston on Saturday. The team on Thursday said it will open Target Field for fans to watch the first two games of the best-of-five series on the ballpark’s screens Saturday and Sunday.

Game 1 starts at at 3:45 p.m. Saturday with Target Field gates opening at 2:30 p.m., the team said Thursday. Game 2 starts at 7:03 p.m. Sunday, with the Minneapolis ballpark open to fans starting at 6 p.m.

While the event is free, fans need to claim tickets on the Twins website.

The action shifts back to Minnesota with Game 3 set for Oct. 10 at 3:07 p.m. and Game 4 if needed on Oct. 11. Single-game tickets for those are set to go on sale to the public starting Friday at noon.

The Twins said Target Field will be available for another free watch party on Oct. 13 if the action shifts back to Houston for a deciding Game 5 on Oct. 13.