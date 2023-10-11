St. Paul authorities say 8-year-old boy missing since Tuesday
The St. Paul Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy. Michael Bryant was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday walking from his home in the 700 block of Winslow Avenue in St. Paul.
He was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.
Anyone with information can call 911 or the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!