St. Paul authorities say 8-year-old boy missing since Tuesday

MPR News Staff

A photo of an 8-year-old boy
The St. Paul Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in locating 8-year-old Michael Bryant. He left his home on the 700 block of Winslow Avenue in St. Paul on foot on Tuesday evening.
Courtesy St. Paul Police Department

The St. Paul Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy. Michael Bryant was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday walking from his home in the 700 block of Winslow Avenue in St. Paul.

He was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.

