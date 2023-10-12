Minnesota high schoolers learn about the state's judicial system

St. Paul’s federal courthouse welcomed about sixty high schoolers Thursday to learn about the state’s judicial system.

Gov. Tim Walz, judges and several law enforcement employees joined the students to talk about their jobs and the role of the courts in Minnesota.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to students from Higher Ground Academy in St. Paul and Jordan High School at the federal courthouse in St. Paul on Thursday. Estelle Timar-Wilcox | MPR News

“I think for most Minnesotans and most Americans, the experience that you’re getting today is one that I wish all of them had,” Walz told the students. “I think you’ll view the courts differently.”

The event aims to give young people an engaging lesson about how the judicial system works in our democracy. It’s also meant to bring together students from the metro area and students from greater Minnesota. Thursday’s groups came from Higher Ground Academy in St. Paul and from Jordan High School, southwest of the Twin Cities.

Walz told the students he hopes they feel more connected to the state’s government.

“The one thing that I hear from all of these judges when I appoint them is, they want people … to feel heard, seen, and valued, and be part of the system, and that for me is a very powerful thing,” Walz said.

Thursday’s student day was also the inaugural event hosted at the court’s Justice and Democracy Center. Law students led the high schoolers on a tour of the interactive exhibit about the court system. The recently opened exhibit aims to offer civic education to the public.

Federal district judge Jerry Blackwell helped launch the event. He spoke to the students early in the day, and said he hopes their visit to the exhibit boosts public understanding of how the government operates.

“The more students and others can learn about the way government works, the less susceptible people are to misrepresentations or even demagoguery with respect to our democracy and democratic institutions,” Blackwell said.

He hopes the day at the courthouse will inspire students to pursue careers in government and law — and that it helps spread the word of the exhibit at the courthouse.

The Justice and Democracy Center is free and open to visitors.