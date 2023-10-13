Karl Thomas Holmberg faces 12 charges for Thursday shooting that injured 5 officers

Charges have been filed against a rural Benton County man accused of shooting five law enforcement officers during an hourslong standoff Thursday.

Karl Thomas Holmberg, 64, of Glendorado Township, Minn., faces 12 counts, including six counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer and six counts of first-degree assault against a police officer.

The criminal complaint, filed by the Benton County Attorney’s office, says that the Sherburne County Drug Task Force, along with deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s office were sent to 225 190th Ave. NE in rural Princeton to serve a “knock and announce narcotics search warrant.”

The complaint says prosecutors based their charges on a preliminary investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and an initial review of body camera video.

The complaint says law enforcement approached the front door of the single story house, shouting “police, search warrant” several times while knocking on the door.

The door was then opened, and police again announced their presence. When officers made it into the living room area, a man could be heard responding to police.

“Within seconds, gunshots are heard,” the complaint says.

The charging document says officers fled the residence when numerous gunshots were fired. Several, whom are listed by letters A through F in the complaint, were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Officer A was shot in the right arm and sustained substantial injuries, and was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center and remains hospitalized.

Officer B was shot in the chest and hip and was also air lifted to North Memorial Medical Center and remains hospitalized.

Officer C was shot in the hand and airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center and was released later Thursday night.

Officer D and Officer E were also shot, and taken by ambulance to a St. Cloud, Minn., hospital where they were later released.

Officer F was in the house during the gunfire, but was not struck.

After several hours of negotiation, Holmberg was taken into custody.

The complaint says police interviewed a woman inside the home who said she awoke to her husband saying “they” were here. He told her to look at a monitor in the bedroom, which showed an exterior camera view of the property, where she saw law enforcement. She told police Holmberg said this was his day to die and he had multiple guns laid on the bed.

When the door was kicked in, she says Holmberg repeatedly said “don’t do it, don’t do it.” She said he then began blindly shooting through the closed bedroom door with a military-style weapon.

The complaint says he asked her to join the fight and when she didn’t he called her a coward.

The BCA interviewed Holmberg at North Memorial Medical Center, where he said he did not think police had the right to be at his house and he told them to leave.

He said he then shot at the officers with a .223 rifle when they came to his bedroom door and tried to enter.

The complaint says Holmberg was shot in the foot.

In a search of the home, law enforcement found handguns, a shotgun, a .223 rifle and one of the officer’s guns. Police also found .223 shell casings in the bedroom and shell casings in the living room.

According to court records, in 1986 Holmberg was convicted of one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. In 2006 he was sentenced to 60 days in jail for fifth-degree drug possession.