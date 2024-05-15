State Trooper Londregan pleads not guilty to charges of killing Ricky Cobb II

A Minnesota state trooper charged with fatally shooting a motorist last summer pleaded not guilty to murder, manslaughter and assault charges in Hennepin County District Court Wednesday afternoon.

Trooper Ryan Londregan entered his plea as “innocent” and asked for a speedy trial in the killing of Ricky Cobb II. Londregan’s attorneys withdrew motions that asked the judge to drop the charges and that accused prosecutors of misconduct.

Before the defense attorneys withdrew the motions, Hennepin County District Court Judge Tamara Garcia worried that they would bring progress on the trial to a “screeching stop.”

Garcia scheduled Londregan's trial to start on Sept. 9. Attorneys said it will likely take about three weeks including jury selection.

A team of private attorneys hired by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to prosecute the case made their first appearance in court Wednesday. The office has a contract with Steptoe LLP for up to $1 million, which County Attorney Mary Moriarty said was necessary so staff attorneys could focus on prosecuting other violent crimes.

A pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 12. Garcia also set deadlines for pre-trial motions, witness lists and jury instructions. During Wednesday’s hearing, Cobb’s family sat in the front row of the courtroom while Londregan’s supporters, including his wife, sat across the aisle.

Londregan shot Cobb twice on the morning of July 31, 2023 as he and another officer tried to force Cobb from his vehicle on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Londregan in January with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.