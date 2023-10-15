Four injured in North Loop drive-by shooting

Four people were shot and injured near the 400 block of North 3rd Avenue early Sunday morning in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Officers from the 1st Precinct responded around 12:11 a.m. to reports of gunshots outside a music venue.

Minneapolis Police said two men and two women sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Three victims were transported to HCMC by ambulance, while one man transported himself to HCMC.

No arrests have been made. Minneapolis police are investigating the incident.