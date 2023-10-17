Sheriff: 2-year-old child accidentally shot by 4-year-old in southern Minnesota

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital on Sunday after being accidentally shot by a 4-year-old who found a loaded firearm in southern Minnesota, authorities said.

Emergency responders in Martin County got a call reporting the shooting at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the caller was in a vehicle traveling from near Welcome, Minn., to Fairmont to get medical care for the injured child.

First responders intercepted the vehicle and provided emergency care to the toddler. The child was later airlifted to a hospital in Rochester.

The sheriff’s office said the initial investigation indicates a 4-year-old in the back seat of the vehicle found a loaded firearm and accidentally fired it, hitting the younger child who also was a passenger in the back seat.

As of Tuesday morning, authorities hadn’t released updates on the child’s condition, or on the investigation into how the 4-year-old got access to the weapon.

At least two Minnesota children have died in accidental shootings this year.

On Aug. 5, a 12-year-old boy in St. Paul was fatally shot by a 14-year-old who found a loaded gun someone had left behind.

And three days later, a 3-year-old boy in Hinckley shot himself after finding a loaded pistol in his home.