Fire burning at former Lake Street Kmart building in Minneapolis

Crews are battling a large fire this morning at the former Lake Street Kmart building in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department reported just after 5 a.m. that firefighters were on-scene at the vacant department store at Lake and Nicollet, just west of Interstate 35W, “with heavy fire showing.”

In subsequent updates, the department said it had called a second alarm and was setting up multiple aerial ladder water towers to attack the flames. Authorities said part of the rear wall of the building had collapsed.

In a social media update posted just before 7 a.m., Minneapolis fire officials reported that “fire crews continue to work to extinguish the large amount of fire. Fire crews are working to contain the fire from spreading through the building. Gas and electric companies on scene to shut off utilities to building if needed.”

Video from KARE 11 at the scene shows flames and a large plume of black smoke rising from the building. KARE reported that some streets in the area are closed as crews battle the fire.

The scene remains very active. There was no immediate word on any injuries or a cause of the fire.

The Kmart store was built in the 1970s, infamously blocking off a portion of Nicollet Avenue.

In 2020, Minneapolis paid Kmart’s corporate owner $9.1 million to end the store’s lease early — it was scheduled to expire in 2053 — and close the site. It was the last Kmart in the state to close.

Since then, planning and discussions have been under way for redevelopment of the vacant building and property. The building was scheduled for demolition next March.

The building temporarily housed a U.S. Postal Service facility after two south Minneapolis post offices were burned in the unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. That temporary location closed once a rebuilt Lake Street post office reopened in October 2022.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.