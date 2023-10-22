Activists march to oppose new 3rd Precinct site

Activists and families of loved ones who were killed by police officers marched to an empty lot that would be the new site of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct.

As part of the National Day of Protest Against Police Brutality, protesters started their march at the now vacant 3rd Precinct building to honor those whose lives were lost and share frustrations they've had with the Minneapolis Police Department.

Mayor Jacob Frey has asked the Minneapolis City Council to allocate funding for construction, estimated by staff to cost $26 million. The new site is at 2600 Minnehaha Avenue South, just blocks from the old building that was damaged in May 2020.

Michelle Gross with Communities United Against Police Brutality said building a new 3rd Precinct will cause more chaos in the community.

“We do not want a 3rd Precinct back in the neighborhood,” she told the crowd. “They have not earned their way in the neighborhood. They have not done anything to correct their conduct. People are still filing complaints about officers in the 3rd Precinct; this must end.”

City leaders have said there’s a need for the neighborhood to have a precinct, but there’s been little consensus on a new site.

Since May 2020, officers have been working out of a variety of temporary spaces downtown.