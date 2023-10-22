Sunday morning shooting in St. Cloud kills 1, injures 2 others

Officials are investigating a shooting in St. Cloud early Sunday morning that led to the death of a man and injuring two others.

Police arrived at a gathering at a residence on the 700 block of 6th Avenue after a report of multiple gunshots around 4 a.m.

Investigators say an argument at the gathering resulted in a 34-year-old man being shot.

Officers and emergency services attempted life saving measures but the man was declared dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old man and 26-year-old man were also shot and are being treated at a St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

Officials say there are many witnesses who left the scene. Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301.