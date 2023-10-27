3rd Avenue Bridge reopens after 2 years of preservation work

A celebration is planned Saturday in Minneapolis to mark the reopening of the historic Third Avenue Bridge across the Mississippi River.

The more-than-century-old span has been closed for more than two years for a repair and renovation project. While the bridge was scheduled to partially reopen last fall, the reopening was delayed due to additional concrete repairs on the arches.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews preserved the bridge's artistic and historic features while upgrading facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists and improving the road surface. The bridge will maintain two vehicle lanes in each direction with update lighting and a 13-foot multiuse path on both sides, repaired bridge piers and a brand new bridge deck with new pavement and striping.

The estimated cost of the project is $129.3 million. The construction and preservation activities will extend the bridge's service life for another 50 years.

The reopening celebration is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the north approach to the bridge in the St. Anthony Main neighborhood near Second Street SE.

The event is free and will include music, a food truck, games, a chance to see construction equipment up-close and tours of the bridge.

If weather allows for final lane striping Saturday, the Third Avenue Bridge is slated to fully reopen by Saturday evening.