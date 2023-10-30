This is thriller, thriller night: Dancers recreate iconic moves in La Crescent

It’s close to midnight, and something evil’s lurking in the dark.

Under the moonlight, you see a sight that almost stops your heart:

Led by Michael Jackson-dressed Meagan Waddell, dancers recreate moves from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video in downtown La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Over 60 “zombies” dancing to those very lyrics.

On Sunday night, dancers descended on downtown La Crescent, Minn., to reenact Michael Jackson’s famous dance from his 1983 “Thriller” music video.

La Crescent was filled with eerily-costumed dancers ranging in age from young children to older adults. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Dancer and La Crescent resident Meagan Waddell has organized the spectacle for the last five years and says participants range in age from 5 to in their 70s. This year drew record numbers of both dancers and spectators.

Under waning sunlight, dancers recreate moves from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video in downtown La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

“When I had children, I put dancing on the back-burner,” Waddell said. “Now it feels really good to wear that hat again and to share that passion with my community.”

MPR News photojournalist Ben Hovland also took to the streets — to photograph. Have a look.

