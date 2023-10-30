Photos

This is thriller, thriller night: Dancers recreate iconic moves in La Crescent

Ben Hovland, Amy Felegy and MPR News Staff
Zombie dancers in the middle of a street
Over 60 dancers participate in recreating the dance from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video in downtown La Crescent, Minn. on Sunday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

It’s close to midnight, and something evil’s lurking in the dark.

Under the moonlight, you see a sight that almost stops your heart:

A woman leads a troupe of zombie dancers
Led by Michael Jackson-dressed Meagan Waddell, dancers recreate moves from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video in downtown La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

Over 60 “zombies” dancing to those very lyrics.

On Sunday night, dancers descended on downtown La Crescent, Minn., to reenact Michael Jackson’s famous dance from his 1983 “Thriller” music video.

A woman wearing zombie face paint
La Crescent was filled with eerily-costumed dancers ranging in age from young children to older adults.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

Dancer and La Crescent resident Meagan Waddell has organized the spectacle for the last five years and says participants range in age from 5 to in their 70s. This year drew record numbers of both dancers and spectators.

A troupe of dancers with arms outstretched
Under waning sunlight, dancers recreate moves from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video in downtown La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

“When I had children, I put dancing on the back-burner,” Waddell said. “Now it feels really good to wear that hat again and to share that passion with my community.”

MPR News photojournalist Ben Hovland also took to the streets — to photograph. Have a look.

Zombie dancers stumble forward
"Zombies" throw themselves into movement resembling Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video in downtown La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News
A woman leads a troupe of zombie dancers
Organizer Meagan Waddell leads the Thriller troupe in downtown La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News
A zombie dancer
A dancer joins in on the moves in downtown La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News
Zombies mid-dance
Dancers recreate moves from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video in downtown La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News
Zombie dancers perform in the street
Over 60 dancers participate in the dance in downtown La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News
A troupe of dancers in a street
"Zombies" take over the street in lieu of Michael Jackson’s famous Thriller dance in La Crescent, Minn. on Sunday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News
A person gives two thumbs up to dancers
Meagan Waddell and dancers recreate moves from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video in downtown La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News
Zombie dancers in a line
Dancers line up to applause after finishing the dance in downtown La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News
Zombie dancers strike a pose in the middle of the street
Over 60 dancers participate in the Sunday Thriller dance in downtown La Crescent, Minn.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

