First snow! Your photos and snowfall totals from around Minnesota

MPR News Staff
A pontoon boat covered in light snow.
Snowfall outside of Biwabik, Minnesota on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Dan Larsen via Threads

Updated: 10 a.m.

Much of Minnesota woke up to the first snowfall of the season Tuesday morning.

The Twin Cities metro area and much of the rest of Minnesota saw 1 to 3 inches of snow from late Monday into Tuesday.

Here’s a look at some snowfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning. It was still snowing in some areas, so snow totals may change later in the day.

  • 8.4 inches — Two Harbors

  • 5 inches — Westbury, Deer Creek, Waubun

  • 4.4 inches — Brimson

  • 4.2 inches — Verndale

  • 4.1 inches — Friesland

  • 4 inches — Chatfield, Douglas, New York Mills

  • 3.7 inches — Silver Bay, Wadena

  • 3.3 inches — Ottertail

  • 3.2 inches — Cormorant

  • 3 inches — Maple Plain, Perham, Iron Junction

  • 2.8 inches — Elko New Market

  • 2.5 inches — Chester, Tower, Burnsville, Bowstring, Muskoda

  • 2 inches — Ashby, Payne, Grand Rapids, Hibbing

  • 1.9 inches — Burnett

  • 1.7 inches — Minneapolis

  • 1.6 inches — New Prague

  • 1.5 inches — Lake Lillian, Douglas, Chisholm

  • 1.3 inches — Federal Dam

  • 1.2 inches — Mahtowa, Duluth

  • 1.1 inches — Cohasset, Rochester

  • 1 inch — Wilton, Moorhead

Snow covers four pumpkins.
Snow covers four pumpkins on stairs at a St. Paul residence on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Sarah Cauthorn
Snow covers trees and a yard.
Snow covers the grass in Lake Elmo on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy image
A dog sits in a yard with a winter blanket.
Rosie breaks out winter wardrobe in Stillwater, Minn., on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Shannon Riley
Snow fall in the yard, with a skeleton decoration up against a wall.
A skeleton decoration near front steps at a residence with snow on the ground in Roseville, Minn., on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Kathryn Macomber
Snow fall
A view of fresh snow from the Two Harbors, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy image
Snow fall
A view of fresh snow from the Two Harbors, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy image
Snow fall
A dog enjoys the first snowfall in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul.
Courtesy of Gary Caldwell
Snow fall
A yard decoration is covered in snow in Eagan, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy image
Pumpkins surrounded by snow
Three jack-o-lanterns sit on front steps in the Highland neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy image
Snow fall
A view of Como Lake near Como Park in St. Paul with a dusting of snow on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Joanne Swanson
Two children in costumes enjoy the snow fall
Two students, Brighton (left) and Kit, wear skeleton masks and snow gear in Elk River on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Mary Foley
Snow covers a sidewalk and the yard. A view from a front door steps.
A view of fresh snow from Southwest Minneapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Kim Connolly
A dog walks into fresh snow on a porch.
Pepper checks the snowfall in Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul late Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
Courtesy of Natalie Wyatt-Brown
Snow in a back yard.
Snow covers the patio furniture in a deck in Woodbury, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Laurel Volz
Snow in a back yard.
Snow in the yard in the Summit Hill neighborhood of St. Paul, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy image
Snow in a back yard.
Snow covers trees and a small structure's roof in Champlin, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Cathy DeJarlais
Snow in a back yard.
Snow covers the streets in Anoka, Minn., Monday evening, Oct. 30, 2023.
Courtesy of Janel Hodge
Snow in a back yard covering outdoor lights.
Snow covers outdoor patio lights in Golden Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Ilya Soroka
A view from a front yard with snow.
A yard in Nokomis, Minn., is covered in fresh snow early Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Mary Bauer
A view of a patio covered in snow.
Snow covers a patio in Medina, Minn., on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Peggy Garberick
A view of a path covered in ice and snow.
Ice and snow shape patterns on the ground near the Coon Rapids Dam Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Meg DesCamp via Threads
A carriage with a skeleton horse and carriage driver in snow.
A house with Halloween decorations in Stillwater, Minn., has a light cover of snow from overnight snowfall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Erin Warhol | MPR News
Plants are covered by fresh snow in the morning.
Snow covers hydrangeas near a residence on Park Avenue in Minneapolis.
Courtesy of Jude
A view from the street with snow in the park.
A view of snow from Mears Park in Lowertown St. Paul.
Courtesy of Melissa Powers
Halloween skeletons lit with a purple light and covered in light snow.
A house with Halloween decorations in Stillwater, Minn., has a light cover of snow from overnight snowfall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Erin Warhol | MPR News
Halloween light up decorations.
A house with Halloween decorations in Stillwater, Minn., has a light cover of snow from overnight snowfall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Erin Warhol | MPR News
A pontoon boat covered in light snow.
Snowfall outside of Biwabik, Minnesota on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Dan Larsen via Threads
A house with multicolor Halloween decorations.
A house with Halloween decorations in Stillwater, Minn., has a light cover of snow from overnight snowfall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Erin Warhol | MPR News
Halloween pumpkin decorations glowing surrounded by snow.
Glowing jack-o-lantern decorations are highlighted by the snowfall at a residence in Stillwater, Minn. after the snowfall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Erin Warhol | MPR News
Footprints mark the sidewalk covered in snow.
Fresh footprints mark the snowfall from Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

