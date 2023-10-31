First snow! Your photos and snowfall totals from around Minnesota

Updated: 10 a.m.
Much of Minnesota woke up to the first snowfall of the season Tuesday morning.
The Twin Cities metro area and much of the rest of Minnesota saw 1 to 3 inches of snow from late Monday into Tuesday.
Send us your first snowfall photos at tell@mpr.org.
Here’s a look at some snowfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning. It was still snowing in some areas, so snow totals may change later in the day.
8.4 inches — Two Harbors
5 inches — Westbury, Deer Creek, Waubun
4.4 inches — Brimson
4.2 inches — Verndale
4.1 inches — Friesland
4 inches — Chatfield, Douglas, New York Mills
3.7 inches — Silver Bay, Wadena
3.3 inches — Ottertail
3.2 inches — Cormorant
3 inches — Maple Plain, Perham, Iron Junction
2.8 inches — Elko New Market
2.5 inches — Chester, Tower, Burnsville, Bowstring, Muskoda
2 inches — Ashby, Payne, Grand Rapids, Hibbing
1.9 inches — Burnett
1.7 inches — Minneapolis
1.6 inches — New Prague
1.5 inches — Lake Lillian, Douglas, Chisholm
1.3 inches — Federal Dam
1.2 inches — Mahtowa, Duluth
1.1 inches — Cohasset, Rochester
1 inch — Wilton, Moorhead
