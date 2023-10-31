First snow! Your photos and snowfall totals from around Minnesota

Much of Minnesota woke up to the first snowfall of the season Tuesday morning.

The Twin Cities metro area and much of the rest of Minnesota saw 1 to 3 inches of snow from late Monday into Tuesday.

Send us your first snowfall photos at tell@mpr.org.

Here’s a look at some snowfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning. It was still snowing in some areas, so snow totals may change later in the day.

8.4 inches — Two Harbors

5 inches — Westbury, Deer Creek, Waubun

4.4 inches — Brimson

4.2 inches — Verndale

4.1 inches — Friesland

4 inches — Chatfield, Douglas, New York Mills

3.7 inches — Silver Bay, Wadena

3.3 inches — Ottertail

3.2 inches — Cormorant

3 inches — Maple Plain, Perham, Iron Junction

2.8 inches — Elko New Market

2.5 inches — Chester, Tower, Burnsville, Bowstring, Muskoda

2 inches — Ashby, Payne, Grand Rapids, Hibbing

1.9 inches — Burnett

1.7 inches — Minneapolis

1.6 inches — New Prague

1.5 inches — Lake Lillian, Douglas, Chisholm

1.3 inches — Federal Dam

1.2 inches — Mahtowa, Duluth

1.1 inches — Cohasset, Rochester

1 inch — Wilton, Moorhead

Overnight coating of snow makes for difficult morning drive across much of Minnesota

Snow covers four pumpkins on stairs at a St. Paul residence on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Sarah Cauthorn

Snow covers the grass in Lake Elmo on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy image

Rosie breaks out winter wardrobe in Stillwater, Minn., on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Shannon Riley

A skeleton decoration near front steps at a residence with snow on the ground in Roseville, Minn., on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Kathryn Macomber

A view of fresh snow from the Two Harbors, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy image

A view of fresh snow from the Two Harbors, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy image

A dog enjoys the first snowfall in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul. Courtesy of Gary Caldwell

A yard decoration is covered in snow in Eagan, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy image

Three jack-o-lanterns sit on front steps in the Highland neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy image

A view of Como Lake near Como Park in St. Paul with a dusting of snow on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Joanne Swanson

Two students, Brighton (left) and Kit, wear skeleton masks and snow gear in Elk River on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Mary Foley

A view of fresh snow from Southwest Minneapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Kim Connolly

Pepper checks the snowfall in Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul late Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Courtesy of Natalie Wyatt-Brown

Snow covers the patio furniture in a deck in Woodbury, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Laurel Volz

Snow in the yard in the Summit Hill neighborhood of St. Paul, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy image

Snow covers trees and a small structure's roof in Champlin, Minn. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Cathy DeJarlais

Snow covers the streets in Anoka, Minn., Monday evening, Oct. 30, 2023. Courtesy of Janel Hodge

Snow covers outdoor patio lights in Golden Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Ilya Soroka

A yard in Nokomis, Minn., is covered in fresh snow early Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Mary Bauer

Snow covers a patio in Medina, Minn., on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Peggy Garberick

Ice and snow shape patterns on the ground near the Coon Rapids Dam Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Meg DesCamp via Threads

A house with Halloween decorations in Stillwater, Minn., has a light cover of snow from overnight snowfall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Erin Warhol | MPR News

Snow covers hydrangeas near a residence on Park Avenue in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Jude

A view of snow from Mears Park in Lowertown St. Paul. Courtesy of Melissa Powers

A house with Halloween decorations in Stillwater, Minn., has a light cover of snow from overnight snowfall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Erin Warhol | MPR News

A house with Halloween decorations in Stillwater, Minn., has a light cover of snow from overnight snowfall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Erin Warhol | MPR News

Snowfall outside of Biwabik, Minnesota on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy of Dan Larsen via Threads

A house with Halloween decorations in Stillwater, Minn., has a light cover of snow from overnight snowfall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Erin Warhol | MPR News

Glowing jack-o-lantern decorations are highlighted by the snowfall at a residence in Stillwater, Minn. after the snowfall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Erin Warhol | MPR News

Fresh footprints mark the snowfall from Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Andrew Krueger | MPR News