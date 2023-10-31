Overnight coating of snow makes for difficult morning drive across much of Minnesota

It’s a frightful Halloween morning commute across much of Minnesota in the wake of overnight snow.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation was reporting a flurry of crashes on icy Twin Cities freeways as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The metro area and much of the rest of Minnesota saw 1 to 3 inches of snow from late Monday into Tuesday. The National Weather Service received reports early Tuesday of 2.8 inches near Elko New Market, 2.5 inches in Burnsville and 2 inches at Two Harbors.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

There were some locally higher amounts, including 3.7 inches at Wadena.

As of 6 a.m. the snow had largely ended in the Twin Cities, with a few lingering snow showers. Steadier snowfall continued in southeast Minnesota, and near the shore of Lake Superior.

A car went off the road at an on-ramp from Maryland Avenue to Interstate 35E in St. Paul early Tuesday morning, in the wake of overnight snow that left icy road conditions. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Winter weather advisories continue for parts of northwest Wisconsin through midday, as bands of lake-enhanced snow move in from Lake Superior.

It’ll be a blustery day across the region on Tuesday, with gusty northwest winds. The National Weather Service said trick-or-treaters heading out Tuesday afternoon and evening should expect wind chills in the teens to low 20s.

But as many Minnesotans know, it could be a lot worse. This year is the 32nd anniversary of the 1991 Halloween Blizzard that dropped 1 to 3 FEET of snow across the region.

Fresh footprints mark the overnight snowfall in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday morning. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts and travel conditions.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.