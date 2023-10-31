Minnesota coalition gathers nearly $1B in pledges to help build wealth in Black communities

A coalition of more than 40 corporate, civic and philanthropic organizations in Minnesota announced Tuesday that it’s received pledges of nearly $1 billion to help build wealth in Black communities.

The GroundBreak Coalition was formed after the murder of George Floyd to help close racial wealth gaps in Minnesota, by expanding opportunities for homeownership, entrepreneurship and commercial development.

The pledges announced Tuesday come from 10 foundations and financial institutions. They represent “a significant step towards GroundBreak’s goal of mobilizing $5.3 billion over the next decade to equitably expand wealth-building through an innovative approach shaped by community members,” the coalition announced in a news release.

Organizers said each dollar of that money can unlock $3 in private-sector capital for “aspiring homeowners, entrepreneurs and commercial developers.”

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Financial tools and products from the initial money pledged are slated to be available to people in the region by the end of next year.

Speaking to a large gathering on Tuesday morning in Minneapolis, McKnight Foundation President Tonya Allen said the goal is to “reimagine how dollars flow in our region.”

“Fundamentally, it’s helping people realize their aspirations. Now, that might seem like a really simple statement. But a lot of times, we all come to this talking about how we want to close people’s gaps — as if people are deficits. Well, in actuality, the people we’re talking about are assets, and they have aspirations. And if we can help them achieve that, then we are all better as a result of it,” she told the crowd.

“When we change who the money flows to, with the focus on building wealth in the BIPOC communities, and starting with Black wealth-builders, we increase prosperity for everyone,” she said.

The GroundBreak statement said its efforts would include a new mortgage product “that would allow financial institutions to offer the same or similar special bank loans with flexible underwriting. For homebuyers, this means a set of banks across the region would expand eligibility for loans by adopting less stringent methods of assessing risk such as high credit scores and personal wealth.”

The coalition also aims to provide financial assistance to homebuyers, and to help homeowners cover emergency repairs. That money will be distributed through existing nonprofits, banks and community groups.

Kevin Bennett is senior program officer for the Minneapolis-based GHR Foundation. He said Tuesday the pledges of more than $1 billion mean “that these resources will start flowing abundantly, reliably — and most importantly, permanently. So that aspiring homeowners, small business owners, developers can pursue the type of transformation that we want in our community.”

Gov. Tim Walz called the effort “transformational.”

“It’s essential to our survival as a state, both morally and economically, that you’re successful,” he told the crowd Tuesday.

“If this does not happen, we will continue to deal with the issues that we’ve dealt with. We will continue to spin. We will continue to wring our hands and talk about our homeownership rates being some of the highest in the nation’s — until we desegregate the data and they’re not.”

The 10 banks and foundations who pledged the $926.75 million announced Tuesday include Bremer Bank, Bush Foundation, GHR Foundation, Huntington Bank, M.A. Mortenson Companies Inc., Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, McKnight Foundation, Pohlad Foundation, Securian Financial and U.S. Bank.