Hennepin County works toward making homelessness 'rare, brief and nonrecurring'

For the first time in five years, the Wilder Foundation is doing their Minnesota Homeless Study. It was delayed by the pandemic and then the unrest following George Floyd’s murder. The results are highly anticipated.

Ahead of that study, we checked in with Hennepin County, currently in the third year of a five-year plan to make homelessness “rare, brief and nonrecurring.”

David Hewitt is the director of housing stability for Hennepin County. He discussed the county’s strategy and how it is working with our Nina Moini.

For the full conversation, click play on the audio player above or read the transcript below. The transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.