Biden suggests 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war as demonstrators confront him during Minnesota visit

A large group of demonstrators marched through downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday evening in the area of a fundraiser for President Joe Biden’s re-election during his trip to Minnesota.

They carried Palestinian flags and signs that said “Stop Bombing Children,” “Free Palestine” and “Ceasefire now.”

The demonstrations couldn’t be seen from the president's motorcade, but the use of bullhorns was heard outside the site. During his remarks at the fundraiser, Biden called for a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war long enough to “get the prisoners out,” a press pool report from the closed-door event said.

According to Jewish Voice for Peace, a nonprofit organization, Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg of Minneapolis interrupted Biden’s speech demanding a ceasefire. Rosenberg is also on the rabbinical council for the Jewish Voice for Peace.

“As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now,” she said.

Those at the fundraiser shushed her, and yelled “Get out!”

Biden responded, “I think we need a pause. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out … I’m the guy that convinced Bibi [Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu] to call for a ceasefire to let the prisoners out. I’m the guy that talked to [Egyptian President Abdel Fattah] El-Sisi to convince him to open the door.”

He was referring to a move to allow foreign nationals and injured Palestinians into Egypt through a Gaza Strip border gate at Rafah.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators march in Minneapolis during a fundraising event for President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Biden went on at the Minneapolis event, “I understand the emotion. It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well. I supported a two state solution, I have from the very beginning. The fact is the matter that Hamas is a terrorist organization. A flat-out terrorist organization.”

Rosenberg was escorted out of the event. Attendees at the Biden Victory Fund reception were expected to donate a minimum of $1,000, according to an invitation.