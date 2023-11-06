Celebration of life for hockey player Adam Johnson planned for Monday afternoon

A public memorial service will take place in Hibbing, Minn., on Monday afternoon for hockey player Adam Johnson, who died after being injured in a game in England.

The former Hibbing High School, University of Minnesota Duluth and Pittsburgh Penguins player died Oct. 28 after an on-ice accident in Sheffield, England.

A private funeral Mass for family and friends was held on Sunday.

A public celebration of life is scheduled to take place from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Memorial Building Arena in Hibbing. A program will begin at 3:30 p.m. It'll also be livestreamed online.

Johnson’s team, the Nottingham Panthers, has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser in his memory. It’s raised more than $75,000 to support charities and activities in the Hibbing area, to be selected by his family.

Johnson’s death has prompted heightened attention on hockey safety across the U.S. and around the world.

The English Ice Hockey Association announced it’ll make neck guards mandatory for players starting Jan. 1.

And Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said at a news conference last week that players for the team’s AHL and ECHL developmental teams will be required to wear neck and wrist guards.