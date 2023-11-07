Authorities still seeking answers seven years after Minnesota hunter was fatally shot

Authorities continue to seek answers in the death of a hunter shot and killed in central Minnesota seven years ago.

On Nov. 7, 2016, 41-year-old Terry Brisk was deer hunting on his parents’ property in Morrison County, east of Little Falls, Minn., when he was shot and killed. Investigators said they believe he was killed with his own rifle, which they found the following year.

Investigators said evidence at the scene showed the suspect was in close proximity to Brisk, and the two likely interacted before the shooting.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said it continues to work with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to find the person responsible for killing Brisk.

“Our office, along with the BCA, are able to use new and advanced technology to perform more extensive testing on evidence that was previously collected,” the sheriff’s office said in an update this week. “This case will not become cold. We will continue to use all of our resources until this case is solved.”

Last year, investigators said they are looking for a blue van or minivan that may have been in the area the day of the shooting.

Authorities urged people to call in any and all tips on the case, and in this week’s update asked the public to “please be mindful of anyone you think may be connected to the case that has had a drastic change in behavior since the murder.”

There’s a $30,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk’s death.

Anyone with information should call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233, contact or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at www.crimestoppersMN.org or (800) 233-TIPS.