Duluthians to choose in hotly contested mayoral race

Duluth voters are heading to the polls today to choose the city’s next mayor.

In the city’s most hotly contested mayoral election in 15 years, incumbent Emily Larson, who was elected as the city’s first female mayor in 2015, is vying for a third term against former Duluth city councilor and state legislator Roger Reinert.

Larson easily won her first two races for mayor. But she faces a tough challenge this year against Reinert, who won about 63 percent of the vote in the August primary election, compared to 35 percent for Larson.

Since that primary, the campaign has intensified. There have been several televised debates, during which Larson has accused Reinert of campaigning on a list of “grievances” without putting forward concrete plans to address issues.

Reinert, in turn, has decried what he has termed “D.C.-style” politics in the race, including a series of mailers funded by the Minnesota DFL attacking his record at the State Capitol in St. Paul and dubbing him too “risky” for Duluth.

Roger Reinert (left) and Emily Larson are both running for Duluth Mayor. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Nearly half a million dollars has flowed into the race, a substantial sum for a city of 86,000 residents.

In the latest campaign finance records filed with the city, both campaigns reported raising over $100,000.

Political action committees, or PACs, have also contributed to both sides.

A group called Forever Duluth, funded largely by two prominent local businessmen, has raised more than $130,000 to spend in support of Reinert.

A PAC focused on climate change has spent $65,000 on behalf of Larson.

Both candidates are Democrats, although the mayoral race is nonpartisan. Larson secured the endorsement of the Minnesota DFL. Reinert identifies as a being on the moderate wing of the party, citing his involvement in the “Purple Caucus” at the state Legislature that included lawmakers who worked across the aisle.

Larson has the backing of several labor unions, Gov. Tim Walz, both Minnesota senators and former Duluth Mayor Don Ness, whom she succeeded in office.

Reinert has the support of the city’s police and fire unions.

Duluth voters will also be deciding on several city council seats, including two citywide at-large races. Several school board seats are also up for grabs.

And Duluth Public Schools are asking for voter approval of two ballot questions to raise $7.9 million in funding to pay for academic and mental health support staff and services as well as software and technology infrastructure and devices.