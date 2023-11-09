Body of one missing New Ulm canoeist found, search ongoing for second

The body of one of the two southern Minnesota men who went missing while canoeing in northwest Wisconsin last month was recovered last night.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed searchers found the body of 26-year-old Ryan Busch of New Ulm. He had been missing after his canoe capsized on the Minong Flowage in Wascott, Wisconsin on Oct. 28.

His fellow canoeist 27-year-old Andrew DeRock, also of New Ulm, is still missing. Recovery efforts continue.

Busch and DeRock went missing while canoeing on the flowage on the night of Oct. 28. Family members found their capsized canoe the next day and reported the men as missing.

The flowage spans about 1,600 acres. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and rescue teams searched the area using drones and personnel in the water.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help support the families raised more than $13,000.