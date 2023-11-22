Metro Transit sets reduced schedule over Thanksgiving weekend

Buses and light rail lines across the Twin Cities metro area will operate with reduced service over the Thanksgiving weekend.

On Thanksgiving Day, buses along with Blue and Green light rail lines will follow a Sunday or holiday schedule, according to Metro Transit.

Northstar trains and Northstar Link routes will not operate on the holiday. Metro Transit Service Centers, Customer Relations and Lost and Found will also be closed.

On Friday, Metro Transit will follow Saturday schedules and charge a weekend fare unless otherwise noted. Northstar and Northstar Link will continue the regular weekday schedule that day.

The transit information center will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customer relations services and the lost and found will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. St. Paul and Minneapolis service centers will be closed.

Find more information on service changes at the Metro Transit website.