State allows Ramsey County jail to increase capacity

The Ramsey County Jail is being allowed to operate at a higher capacity, according to an order sent out by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

In February, the DOC had ordered Ramsey County to transfer inmates out of its Adult Detention Center after concerns were raised about staffing levels, and the ability to both oversee all the inmates and monitor their health effectively.

The DOC limited the jail’s capacity to 324.

On Monday, DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell sent a letter saying the jail can move to an operational bed capacity of 414 after Nov. 30.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher sent a report to the DOC earlier this month, outlining changes at the jail — including the addition of seven new staff members with the possibility of adding 12 more next year — and other operational adjustments to improve both health care and oversight of inmates.