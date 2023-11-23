Walk off that turkey: Free access Friday to Minnesota state parks

Thanksgiving is for mashed potatoes, gravy and pumpkin pie. The day after is for walking, hiking and fresh air — with free access to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas Friday, Nov. 24.

It’s the last of four free entrance days in 2023 to all 75 Minnesota state parks and state recreation areas — no vehicle permits required. Most Minnesotans live within 30 miles of one, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

It’s the 10th year the DNR has opened its park gates for free the day after Thanksgiving. And that timing isn’t an accident.

“We all know the holiday season can be really hectic and sometimes stressful — as people are traveling or hosting guests or cooking the meals or cleaning up after big meals — that can be kind of stressful. And a really great thing to do to de-stress is to spend time in nature,” said Sara Berhow with the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division.

Events across state parks and recreation areas on Friday include:

Wild River State Park , Chisago County: Intro to Minnesota State Parks, a guided nature walk and the program “Don’t Move a Mussel”

Fort Snelling State Park , St. Paul: Animal skins and skulls

Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, Two Harbors: Trees and Friends — a Day Hill self-guided hike

Find locations through the DNR’s website and filter preferences like bathrooms, rentals and things to see. The DNR also offers virtual tours and camping/lodging reservations.

Minnesota is home to 75 state parks and recreation areas. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

If you want to stay overnight on Friday, you can stay without a vehicle permit until checkout time. If you want to use amenities, camp longer, rent or take tours, the normal fee applies.

Before you go, know the parks and recreation areas will be less staffed than normal. Check each park’s website before traversing out for closures or notices.

Berhow said to remember to check the weather, and when you arrive, stop at the information kiosk for ideas on what to see and do.

Put next year’s fee-free days on your calendar; there’s one for each season: Jan. 15, April 27, June 8 and Nov. 29.