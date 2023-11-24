Urban explorers discover human remains near downtown St. Paul

Authorities say a group of people exploring caves near downtown St. Paul this week discovered human remains.

The St. Paul Fire Department says crews were called to the vicinity of Eagle Parkway and Exchange Street South — that’s just downhill from the Xcel Energy Center and St. Paul RiverCentre — at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Urban explorers had been exploring some caves in the area when they found the deceased remains of a person in a confined space and then called 911,” the fire department reported in a news release.

Paramedics confirmed the person was deceased, and then the department’s Advanced Technical Rescue Team “entered the space, secured the individual, and hoisted the victim from the space. Crews were on scene for over two-and-a-half hours.”

No one else was injured. Authorities have not released the name of the person who died, or provided additional information about the circumstances of the death.

The remains were transferred to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, and the St. Paul Police Department is investigating.