Man charged in fatal stabbing at Edina bus stop

A Minneapolis man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing at a bus stop in Edina on Nov. 22, in what the victim’s family called a “random act of violence.”

Adam Jami Garcia, 32, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder, in the fatal stabbing of Christian Lundegaard, 62, of Richfield.

Garcia made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, where bail was set at $1 million. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29.

According to court documents, surveillance video from nearby businesses shows the two men getting in a scuffle at a bus stop on York Avenue South near the Edina Liquor Store just before 7 p.m. on the day before Thanksgiving.

The video allegedly shows Lundegaard at one point trying to retreat from the bus stop, and Garcia following him. The footage shows Lundegaard falling to the ground.

A bus driver passing the stop witnessed the incident. According to court documents, the bus driver said Lundegaard “did not defend himself and appeared to be trying to protect himself.”

Officers later located the knife, which had been discarded in a sewer grate.

A passerby alerted nearby police that there had been an altercation, and they arrived on the scene shortly after. Officers found Lundegaard at the bus stop with five stab wounds. He later died at a hospital. Garcia was arrested soon after the stabbing.

In a statement issued to KARE 11, Lundegaard’s family said he died in a random act of violence. They told KARE he was “10 years sober, a leader in his AA group, and beloved by family and friends … he was rebuilding relationships, beginning to explore more of the world, and had so many possibilities, and all of that was taken away.”