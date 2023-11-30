Law enforcement in standoff with armed man outside Rochester shopping complex

Law enforcement were in a standoff with an armed man outside a shopping center in Rochester on Thursday afternoon after police say the man threatened himself and law enforcement.

Businesses in the plaza just west of Apache Mall were on lockdown and police said the public should stay away from the plaza.

Police first received a call about the man around 9:25 a.m. and began looking for him. Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said law enforcement found the man around 2 p.m. at the complex and that the situation was contained and there was no threat to the general public.

“The individual made suicidal statements as well as both threats to law enforcement and the public,” Franklin said. “Our goal here is a peaceful resolution, and we are going to continue to take our time in this particular situation in seeking that resolution.”

Minnesota State Patrol, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and crisis negotiators were on the scene.

The incident was unfolding outside Rochester television station KAAL, though Franklin said there had been no specific threats against that station, any media or individual.

Franklin said the man posted the threats on social media and called them in to area TV stations.

“He has used a multitude of different communication methods including social media as well as phone calls to different outlets making such threats. There’s been no direct threats to a media outlet to the best of my knowledge,” Franklin said.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please know trained help is available. Call or text 988 to get connected with a counselor or visit 988lifeline.org to start a chat.