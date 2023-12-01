Minneapolis school board poised to pick next superintendent

Minneapolis school board members will decide later Friday on the district’s next leader. The two finalists for superintendent spent the week in interviews. A decision is expected after 4 p.m.

The candidates have fielded a range of questions the past few days from academics to safety and the path forward following the COVID-19 pandemic. But strained budgets and shrinking enrollments are top-of-mind worries.

Student numbers have fallen significantly the past two decades, recently pushing Minneapolis Public Schools enrollment from third in the state to fourth. It’s stabilized somewhat, but the yearslong slide has crippled the budget, slashing state per student revenues while expenses rose.

District leaders expect to see a loss of $92 million when COVID-19 relief funds run out next fall. Money recently approved by state lawmakers will help reduce that budget gap to between $50-60 million — less than 10 percent of the budget but still an uphill climb for either superintendent candidate.

Here’s a look at who they are and what they said in public interviews about the district’s most pressing needs.

Sonia Stewart

Stewart currently serves as deputy superintendent for Hamilton County Public Schools in Chattanooga, Tenn., where she supervises school leadership and teaching. Before Chattanooga, she worked 13 years in the Nashville, Tenn., schools as a teacher and administrator.

She told her Minneapolis interviewers she wanted to focus on academic progress, school safety and closing the achievement gap. District finances, she acknowledged, are a particular concern.

“I think there’s challenges around budget,” she said. “I think there’s challenges around the number of schools and expenses versus resources. I know that those are challenges. There are challenges around staffing and teacher shortages and teacher pipelines.”

Stewart said she also believed the district needed healing following the trauma of the pandemic and George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer.

Lisa Sayles-Adams

Sayles-Adams currently serves as superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools in the western Twin Cities. She’s from Minnesota and started her education career teaching in the Minneapolis district.

She told interviewers she would focus on improving the district’s culture, safety and academic outcomes as well as addressing the achievement gap.

Like Stewart, she also saw district funding as a hurdle.

“There are certainly some hard budget decisions that have to be made. Certainly enrollment,” she said. “The possibility of having to shutter schools — that is a big decision.” Sayles-Adams also noted George Floyd’s killing as well as the Minneapolis teachers strike last year.

When it came to strengths, she talked about how much people cared about their schools in Minneapolis, the long history the district has of supporting students and the variety of options the district offers students.

The school board is expected to choose between Sayles-Adams and Stewart as a permanent replacement for Ed Graff. Following a contentious, three-week teachers strike last year, Graff said he would not renew his contract. Rochelle Cox has been serving as interim superintendent last year.

The district said a national search produced 25 superintendent applicants from 16 states. Five were recommended to be interviewed by the district’s superintendent search team.