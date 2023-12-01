Photos

Photos: Northern lights painted Minnesota skies overnight

MPR News Staff
northern lights in minnesota 4
A view of the northern lights near Bock in Mille Lacs County.
Courtesy of Ryan Borgan

Photographers around the state shared some of their snapshots of the northern lights painting the skies pink, purple and green overnight and just before Friday sunrise.

These are a few of the images MPR News audience members shared with us on Facebook and via email.

northern lights in minnesota 7
A view of the northern lights near Kimball, south of St. Cloud.
Courtesy of Jodie Milroy
northern lights in minnesota 1
A view of the northern lights near New London in west-central Minnesota.
Courtesy of Dave Schneider
minnesota northern lights 1
A view of the northern lights near Goodridge in northwestern Minnesota.
Courtesy of Dallas Bothum
northern lights in minnesota 2
A view of the northern lights on Green Lake near Spicer in west-central Minnesota.
Courtesy of Kyle Jordre
minnesota aurora
A view of the northern lights near Wyoming, Minn., northeast of St. Paul.
Courtesy of Mary Hanson
northern lights in minnesota 5
A view of the northern lights near Makinen, southeast of Eveleth in St. Louis County.
Courtesy of David Riewe
minnesota northern lights 4
A view of the northern lights near Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota.
Courtesy of Riley Connell
minnesota northern lights 3
A view of the northern lights on Lake Minnetonka, west of Minneapolis.
Courtesy of Gundula Be
northern lights in minnesota 3
A view of the northern lights near Marcell Township in Itasca County, north of Grand Rapids
Courtesy of Rebecca Levitz
northern lights in minnesota 6
A view of the northern lights near Red Lake Falls in northwestern Minnesota.
Courtesy of Briana Ingraham

NASA instruments identified multiple solar flares — or coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — shooting out directly toward Earth, which usually result in vivid auroras. 

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, the potential viewing area of the aurora included most of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

