Photos: Northern lights painted Minnesota skies overnight

Photographers around the state shared some of their snapshots of the northern lights painting the skies pink, purple and green overnight and just before Friday sunrise.
These are a few of the images MPR News audience members shared with us on Facebook and via email.
NASA instruments identified multiple solar flares — or coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — shooting out directly toward Earth, which usually result in vivid auroras.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, the potential viewing area of the aurora included most of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
