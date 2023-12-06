Bemidji schools move to e-learning after report of 'credible threat'

The Bemidji school district moved to an e-learning day on Wednesday after what officials say was a “credible threat” made against a school in the district.

In a message shared by Bemidji police, Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jeremy Olson said he learned of the threat late Tuesday night.

“As a result of this credible threat, law enforcement has advised the district not to hold classes (Wednesday). We will transition to an e-learning day for all district schools,” Olson wrote in a message to parents and guardians.

Police and school officials did not provide further details on the nature of the threat, but said more information would be released later Wednesday.

“Bemidji Area Schools takes the safety of our students and staff very seriously and is taking this step to keep our students and staff safe,” Olson wrote.