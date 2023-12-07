New Minnesota state flag finalists to fly this weekend at Mall of America

The Mall of America is set to fly the six finalists for the new Minnesota state flag this weekend, giving Minnesotans their first chance to see the designs unfurled and on full display.

Visitors can view the six finalists in the mall's Huntington Bank Rotunda from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission last month narrowed the field of thousands of submissions to six. The panel is expected to slim the list next week and has a year-end deadline to choose just one.

By law, the commission has to select emblems that “accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota's shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities.” And the designs can’t single out a community or person in particular.

Lawmakers called for the creation of a new flag to replace one criticized as too busy and offensive to some groups.

The new state flag will officially go up in May barring a legislative veto.

The panel already picked a new state seal, subject to some tweaking over the next few weeks. It depicts a loon preening on a Minnesota lake.