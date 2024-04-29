Anti-war protests continue Monday at University of Minnesota, Hamline University

Rallies are planned for Monday afternoon at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus, as well as at Hamline University in St. Paul, as anti-war protests continue into a second week.

At the U of M, protesters have called on the school to divest from weapons manufacturers and companies tied to the Israeli military. The students also want the school to end study abroad programs in Israel.

Nine people were arrested for trespassing last week after organizers set up an encampment on campus, which university officials said violated campus policies.

University officials announced some buildings on campus would be closed Monday afternoon.

At Hamline, protesters occupied Old Main — the building housing university administration — last Friday, seeking disclosure of any university financial ties with Israel.

After more than a day inside the building, organizers said, the university agreed to a meeting between protesters, the university president, and the chairperson of Hamline’s Board of Trustees. The students occupying Old Main left the building, but an encampment continued on the lawn in front.

Student protesters chant during a rally at the University of Minnesota last Thursday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Rallies planned Monday

Protest organizers at the U of M scheduled a rally at 2 p.m. Monday outside Coffman Memorial Union, with an announcement saying that “the time for escalation has come.”

Organizers called on students and staff to bring tents and tarps, along with other gear for an encampment.

They renewed their earlier calls for cutting financial and other ties with companies and academic institutions with links to the Israeli military.

They’re also seeking amnesty for “all students, staff and faculty members disciplined or fired in the movement for Palestinian liberation,” including the nine people arrested last week.

University officials issued an advisory saying Coffman Student Union would be closing at 2 p.m. along with several other nearby campus buildings, including Northrop Auditorium, the Weisman Art Museum, Walter Library, Tate Lab and Ford, Hasselmo, Morrill, Johnston, Smith, Vincent Murphy and Kolthoff halls.

The university did not say why the buildings were closing, but they’re in close proximity to the planned rally that also starts at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, at Hamline, protest organizers are planning an afternoon of events including a 4:30 p.m. rally outside Old Main as the planned meeting with university leadership takes place inside.

In addition to disclosing any financial ties with Israel — and divesting any ties that might exist — the students are calling on the university to create a social responsibility committee.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.