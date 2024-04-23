Authorities clear anti-war encampment from University of Minnesota campus

Authorities cleared and dismantled an encampment protesting the Israel-Hamas war early Tuesday on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus.

Encampment organizers had called on students and staff to cut or cancel classes to join the protest on Northrop Mall. They want the university to sever financial ties with companies that do business with the Israeli military, including weapons manufacturers.

Among other demands, they also wanted the U to ban companies, including Lockheed Martin, Honeywell and General Dynamics, from hosting job recruitments and other events on campus. And they called for amnesty for any students and faculty members disciplined amid the protests.

The organizers said the encampment started at about 4 a.m. Soon after 7 a.m., a livestream video showed police detaining some of those who had been in the encampment, and removing tents.

Several people arrested by University of Minnesota Police Department were in custody at Hennepin County jail for trespassing shortly after the clearing. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the university.

The Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, at least two-thirds of them children and women. It has devastated Gaza's two largest cities and left a swath of destruction.

The encampment followed similar encampments on other campuses across the country in recent days.

New York police arrested protesters at Columbia University last Thursday who had set up a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. Several students involved in the protest said they were also suspended from Columbia and Barnard College, including Isra Hirsi, who is the daughter of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.