They’re here! See final 6 design candidates for new Minnesota state flag
Updated: 8:48 p.m.
Stars ruled the day and loon-inspired designs almost all saw their demise Tuesday as the State Emblem Redesign Commission narrowed the vast pool of Minnesota flag and seal submissions to six.
After hours of deliberation, the panel chose six flag designs that included stars, ripples of water and hues of green and blue. Simplicity proved dominant over flag concepts that had too many colors or symbols.
The panel trimmed the possible designs for the next state seal to five. The seal is the emblem that appears on many government documents and on some buildings. There were far fewer entries, and commission members were willing to include more aspects on that emblem than they were the flag.
Some of the more comical, and social media viral submissions like a photo of someone’s dog, hot dish seal and “bayg” failed to make the cut. They are set to choose new emblems at a public meeting next month.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!
During their meeting Tuesday, panelists emphasized their desire to meet the requirements laid out for them by the Legislature. They have to select emblems that “accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota's shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities.”
And the designs can’t single out a community or person in particular.
Rep. Bjorn Olson, R-Fairmont, expressed a concern about picking options that could stand the test of time. He considered a top vote-getter that depicted a north star and a waving river reflecting the sky.
“It’s very 2023,” he said. “I love it but will I love it when I’m 100 years old?”
Chair Luis Fitch agreed that the flag and seal would have to stay hip beyond 2023.
“I think that’s what is going to make it very difficult for us,” Fitch said. “What’s trendy and what’s not and what makes a flag look like a flag that is going to work for us now that we’re different than other any states or nations and that on top of it it’s going to work for next generations.”
Here’s a look at the six flag designs that will remain in contention.
The commission has a deadline to pick new emblems before the end of the year. Their choices will replace the current state flag and seal in May unless the Legislature vetoes them.
Members of the public can weigh in and provide feedback during the panel’s Dec. 12 meeting.